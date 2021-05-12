Brian Olson Graphic Design

Access Health Alliance Charity Logo

A nice piece for Access Health Alliance I did a while back. A bold company with a beautiful vision, AHA is a Haitian organization devoted to providing health care and education to vulnerable communities.

Check them out here: https://www.accessha.org/

The AHA is not only geometrically pleasing but also represents the landscape of Haiti in an abstract manner. The two 'A's are mountain peaks, while the 'H' is a bridge over barriers and troubled waters, bringing relief and unity.

