Access Health Alliance Charity Logo

A nice piece for Access Health Alliance I did a while back. A bold company with a beautiful vision, AHA is a Haitian organization devoted to providing health care and education to vulnerable communities.

The AHA is not only geometrically pleasing but also represents the landscape of Haiti in an abstract manner. The two 'A's are mountain peaks, while the 'H' is a bridge over barriers and troubled waters, bringing relief and unity.

