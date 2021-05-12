Access Health Alliance Charity Logo

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A nice piece for Access Health Alliance I did a while back. A bold company with a beautiful vision, AHA is a Haitian organization devoted to providing health care and education to vulnerable communities.
Check them out here: https://www.accessha.org/
👇👇👇
The AHA is not only geometrically pleasing but also represents the landscape of Haiti in an abstract manner. The two 'A's are mountain peaks, while the 'H' is a bridge over barriers and troubled waters, bringing relief and unity.
--
Project your brand to the market through cutting edge graphic design!
Let's Talk Design Today!
👇👇👇
🖥 brianolson.me
📧 design@brianolson.me