Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Nguyễn Thị Kiều Trinh

running man dance style

Nguyễn Thị Kiều Trinh
Nguyễn Thị Kiều Trinh
  • Save
running man dance style colorful loop animation aftereffects vector illustration flat animation
Download color palette

Colorful animation with an art style inspired by Burnt toast, I love their designs so I mimicked it to make my first animation: Running man dance style.
Hope you like it!

View all tags
Posted on May 12, 2021
Nguyễn Thị Kiều Trinh
Nguyễn Thị Kiều Trinh

More by Nguyễn Thị Kiều Trinh

View profile
    • Like