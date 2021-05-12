SMM agency Hyperbola

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
About project
The SMM agency «Hyperbole» asked us to develop the branding.
It is involved in SMM promotion of local and federal companies.
Our purpose was to package the brand by emphasizing its advantages.
Concept
The concept is based on hyperbole. It is a figure of speech used in
literature meaning the exaggeration.
The branding reflects the competence of the agency, its advantages over other
competitors in the market, and its non-standard approach to work.
So a suitable name and an eye-catching corporate identity were born.