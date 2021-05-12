SMM agency Hyperbola

About project

The SMM agency «Hyperbole» asked us to develop the branding.

It is involved in SMM promotion of local and federal companies.

Our purpose was to package the brand by emphasizing its advantages.

Concept

The concept is based on hyperbole. It is a figure of speech used in

literature meaning the exaggeration.

The branding reflects the competence of the agency, its advantages over other

competitors in the market, and its non-standard approach to work.

So a suitable name and an eye-catching corporate identity were born.