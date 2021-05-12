Branding for Coach

Trending designs to inspire you
For the life coach Fairuza Jameel, I created a branding which includes her cultural heritage of north africa, which is an important component in her work philosophy as a life coach, mainly specialized in female empowerment. I used the key element of desert and earth, to create a symbolism of her work approach.