Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Francesca Rose - DesignSlang.com

Branding for Coach

Francesca Rose - DesignSlang.com
Francesca Rose - DesignSlang.com
  • Save
Branding for Coach middle east earth desert female healer coach branding brand
Download color palette

For the life coach  Fairuza Jameel, I created a branding which includes her cultural heritage of north africa, which is an important component in her work philosophy as a life coach, mainly specialized in female empowerment. I used the key element of desert and earth, to create a symbolism of her work approach.

View all tags
Posted on May 12, 2021
Francesca Rose - DesignSlang.com
Francesca Rose - DesignSlang.com

More by Francesca Rose - DesignSlang.com

View profile
    • Like