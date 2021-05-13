Mohammad Azizi
Lupinus Design

Portfolio

Mohammad Azizi
Lupinus Design
Mohammad Azizi for Lupinus Design
Hire Us
  • Save
Portfolio minimalism layout modern hero section art header exploration headers portfolio hero header header minimal web design web clean creative landing website design ux ui
Download color palette

Hey Guys!
New Concept for painter artist
Hope you like it

Tell me What you think in the comments 💬
Press "L" on your keyboard if you do and follow me to not miss upcoming work
Follow me on Instagram

Follow lupinus Design:
UI8 | Instagram | Behance | Twitter | Gumroad

Lupinus Design
Lupinus Design
We Make Digital Products For Designers And Developers.
Hire Us

More by Lupinus Design

View profile
    • Like