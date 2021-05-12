Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Oana Shandre

Alien tea fan character mascot funny energy tea alien
Logo for a blog about tea.
The story goes that our E.T. wanted to phone home, and he managed to make himself a device from a cup of tea and with an antenna, and placed it on the head. The eyes of of our E.T. also have tea leaves shapes. I chose this story because it make the alien look funny and E.T. fans will remember the "E.T. phone home" catch phrase.

Posted on May 12, 2021
