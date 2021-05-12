Chaos (a fish tale)

Trending designs to inspire you
Watch the full animation here:
https://vimeo.com/191476918
When something shakes you up badly, all your ideas, feelings, perceptions…all the certainties you once stood for become suddenly mixed in a tide of randomness.
This animation about chaos and sad times, was born from a collection of images, feelings, memories and dreams drawn in a notebook through a dark period of life. It takes the viewer into a world in which thoughts appear in what reminds us of a blueprint. Where life as we plan it is fleeting and fragile and subject to change unexpectedly.