Made Abroad

Chaos (a fish tale)

  1. Chaos_donuts.mp4
  2. Chaos_city.mp4
  3. Chaos_fish.mp4

Watch the full animation here:
https://vimeo.com/191476918

When something shakes you up badly, all your ideas, feelings, perceptions…all the certainties you once stood for become suddenly mixed in a tide of randomness.

This animation about chaos and sad times, was born from a collection of images, feelings, memories and dreams drawn in a notebook through a dark period of life. It takes the viewer into a world in which thoughts appear in what reminds us of a blueprint. Where life as we plan it is fleeting and fragile and subject to change unexpectedly.

    • Like