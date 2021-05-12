Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Business Card design

business card businesscard card logo editorial poster design branding design
Heyy everyone 👋
I'm back with another design! This time for designing a Fancy Business Card for Moonlight Confessions.
Do let me know your thoughts on the design.
Have a beautiful day 😄

Posted on May 12, 2021
