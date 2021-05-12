Sudhith Xavier

Annapoorna Rebranding

The goal of the project was to rebuild the Brand Identity of Sree Annapoorna Sree Gowrishankar for bringing in a younger, more vibrant and contemporary appeal for the brand. We were assigned the task of revamping the aesthetic and visual language of the brand through a seamless convergence of tradition and modernity.

Please visit the portfolio link for more:
https://pixelnirvana.com/works/annapoorna

Posted on May 12, 2021
