Annapoorna Rebranding

The goal of the project was to rebuild the Brand Identity of Sree Annapoorna Sree Gowrishankar for bringing in a younger, more vibrant and contemporary appeal for the brand. We were assigned the task of revamping the aesthetic and visual language of the brand through a seamless convergence of tradition and modernity.
Please visit the portfolio link for more:
https://pixelnirvana.com/works/annapoorna