Brand Identity Design of KPlayer

Brand Identity Design of KPlayer

For full project presentation CLICK HERE

About KPlayer: KPlayer is a modern multimedia player that supports most current multimedia formats. This player is highly user friendly. KPlayer handles a load range of audio, recording, video and subtitle formats, and allows users to capture audio, recording, video and screenshots.

Concept: This is a modern and iconic logo for KPlayer. This is also a modern letter mark logo design. I have incorporated the play or media icon in a modern and creative shape of letter “K” that reflects the brand name, characteristics and goals. The color is also very modern and dynamic.

Thank you for watching.

