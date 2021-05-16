HC Pinskie Yastreby

Logo of the hockey club Pinskie Yastreby from the Extraliga.

Creating a logo for a sports team is the everyday life at Quberten studio. Yet to rethink logos for all the teams in the league is such a large-scale task that was set and got solved.

A recognizable form has been preserved in the logo, but graphically it is a completely different sign

