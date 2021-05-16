Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Quberten

HC Pinskie Yastreby

Quberten
Quberten
HC Pinskie Yastreby bird logo bird mascot hawk extraliga logo design hockey logo hockey branding q10 sports logo sports identity sports design sports branding sports sport
Logo of the hockey club Pinskie Yastreby from the Extraliga.

Creating a logo for a sports team is the everyday life at Quberten studio. Yet to rethink logos for all the teams in the league is such a large-scale task that was set and got solved.

A recognizable form has been preserved in the logo, but graphically it is a completely different sign

Read more here: https://quberten.com/content/15-logos-belarusian-extraleague

Quberten
Quberten
Sports Design Studio

