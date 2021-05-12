Trending designs to inspire you
Uhud is Responsive Digital Agency One Page HTML Template that fresh, clean and unique Design. It Design for Creative agencies, Business, Portfolio, Corporate and Other Websites. It's Perfect on All mejor Browsers and 100% Responsive on Desktop, Laptop , Tablets , others Devices and Screens. 3 Home Pages Variation Like - Home Slider, Water Fade Effects and Particle/Parallax Banner. Very easy to customize this template just put your content , images and done !
Features
Build With Bootstrap
3 Home Version
Home Slideshow
Home Water Effect
Home Particle
Clean and Professional Design
Cross Browser Compatible
Fully Responsive
SEO Friendly
Clean Code
Valid HTML5 & CSS3
Working PHP Contact Form
Well Documented
Support
Download link - https://www.templatemonster.com/landing-page-template/uhud-digital-agency-landing-page-template-183150.html