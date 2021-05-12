Opal – 36 Days of Type 2021

This is my entry for day 15 of the 36 Days of Type challenge 2021! The letter O stands for Opal! ⭐️ How do you draw an opal? Draw your shape, colour it with a gradient, add small specks of colours, add more, and then more. Cover the whole thing with highlights and sparkles. Add extra sparkle to taste. 💫

This year I am experimenting with unusual letterforms and new textures. I made all of my letters using my custom Procreate brushes, which you get for free when you enroll in my online courses!

✨ Enroll in 3D Letters Masterclass here: https://bit.ly/3DLettersMasterclass

✨ Enroll in Retro Sign Masterclass here: https://bit.ly/RetroSignMasterclass