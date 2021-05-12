Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Aurelie Maron

Opal – 36 Days of Type 2021

Opal – 36 Days of Type 2021 lettering challenge lettering artist 36 days of type 2021 36 days of type lettering procreate typography procreate texture procreate tutorial procreate app procreate art procreate brushes 36 days of type hand lettering design illustration procreate hand drawn custom type type lettering typography
This is my entry for day 15 of the 36 Days of Type challenge 2021! The letter O stands for Opal! ⭐️ How do you draw an opal? Draw your shape, colour it with a gradient, add small specks of colours, add more, and then more. Cover the whole thing with highlights and sparkles. Add extra sparkle to taste. 💫

This year I am experimenting with unusual letterforms and new textures. I made all of my letters using my custom Procreate brushes, which you get for free when you enroll in my online courses!

✨ Enroll in 3D Letters Masterclass here: https://bit.ly/3DLettersMasterclass

✨ Enroll in Retro Sign Masterclass here: https://bit.ly/RetroSignMasterclass

