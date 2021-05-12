Cristina Nedelcev

36 Days of Type. Numbers

Cristina Nedelcev
Cristina Nedelcev
  • Save
36 Days of Type. Numbers chromatic aberration morphing kinetictypography kinetictype kinetic typography typeface numbers 36daysoftype08 36daysoftype motiondesign aftereffects motiongraphics
Download color palette

Here is the complete set of numbers, made for 36 days of type challenge.

Please check the letter morphings as well, by going on my Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/c.ndl/

Cristina Nedelcev
Cristina Nedelcev

More by Cristina Nedelcev

View profile
    • Like