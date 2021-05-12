Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Outcrowd

Kenzui - Mobile Educational App Design

Outcrowd
Outcrowd
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette

Online education is:
✔️ easy to use
✔️ accessible
✔️ comfortable
✔️ inexpensive

This is already enough to start studying online.
Okay. Another reason.
Kenzui - Mobile App for language learning. Now that's definitely enough 😉

***

Prepare yourself hello@outcrowd.io

Be a part of our creator’s community at:
Behance | Medium | Instagram | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook

Outcrowd
Outcrowd
A full-service innovative agency.
Hire Me

More by Outcrowd

View profile
    • Like