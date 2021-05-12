Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Daniel Mikolajčák

Royal Hviezdoslav

Daniel Mikolajčák
Daniel Mikolajčák
Hire Me
  • Save
Royal Hviezdoslav visualization real estate cgi archviz architectural hotel
Royal Hviezdoslav visualization real estate cgi archviz architectural hotel
Royal Hviezdoslav visualization real estate cgi archviz architectural hotel
Royal Hviezdoslav visualization real estate cgi archviz architectural hotel
Download color palette
  1. HRD Jazierko 3 dribbble.jpg
  2. HRD Vchod 3 dribbble.jpg
  3. HRD Juh 3 dribbble.jpg
  4. HRD Sever 3 dribbble.jpg

Slovakia, 2020

Royal Hviezdoslav is the name of the project for holiday rental apartments. It is planned to be built in the northern Slovak region Orava, near Poland's border. The place is located amid pristine spruce forest and an intricate system of ponds and creeks.

The developer of the project Frantisek Herud has asked for assistance to refine an existing architectural project. In addition, 4 photorealistic CGI images and a series of facade variations have been created.

The building is named after 19th century Slovak poet Pavol Orszagh Hviezdoslav who lived nearby. The images merge smart, yet traditional snugness and splendid waterfront surrounded by pure nature.

https://www.behance.net/gallery/114838891/Royal-Hviezdoslav

View all tags
Posted on May 12, 2021
Daniel Mikolajčák
Daniel Mikolajčák
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Daniel Mikolajčák

View profile
    • Like