Slovakia, 2020
Royal Hviezdoslav is the name of the project for holiday rental apartments. It is planned to be built in the northern Slovak region Orava, near Poland's border. The place is located amid pristine spruce forest and an intricate system of ponds and creeks.
The developer of the project Frantisek Herud has asked for assistance to refine an existing architectural project. In addition, 4 photorealistic CGI images and a series of facade variations have been created.
The building is named after 19th century Slovak poet Pavol Orszagh Hviezdoslav who lived nearby. The images merge smart, yet traditional snugness and splendid waterfront surrounded by pure nature.
