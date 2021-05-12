Rooftop Pool Schenna

Italy, 2019

The hotel's roof garden already offers a stunning view of the mountains and the heritage castle. In cooperation with Kurt Illmer Consulting, a rooftop pool has been created to improve the functionality of the garden.

Furthermore, the hard-surfaced lounge area has been designed as a cosy retreat for reading and enjoying drinks.

A set of 4 meticulously crafted CGI images illustrates the project for potential hotel guests, hotel administration, and technical planners.

