Rocky logo design

I designed this logo for my next movie poster project "The Story of Rocky". He is indeed a strong man so I selected a font in accordance. 4 stars within the "O" letter to symbolize America and the champion's mentality of Rocky.
As usual, no template used - 100% homemade with love and passion.