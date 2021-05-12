Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Johann Da Costa

Rocky logo design

Johann Da Costa
Johann Da Costa
Hire Me
  • Save
Rocky logo design sports branding johanndacosta clean flat minimal yellow movies cinema rocky ufc sports boxing logo
Rocky logo design sports branding johanndacosta clean flat minimal yellow movies cinema rocky ufc sports boxing logo
Rocky logo design sports branding johanndacosta clean flat minimal yellow movies cinema rocky ufc sports boxing logo
Download color palette
  1. 1.png
  2. 2.png
  3. 3.png

I designed this logo for my next movie poster project "The Story of Rocky". He is indeed a strong man so I selected a font in accordance. 4 stars within the "O" letter to symbolize America and the champion's mentality of Rocky.

As usual, no template used - 100% homemade with love and passion.

Johann Da Costa
Johann Da Costa
Inspired by your dreams.
Hire Me

More by Johann Da Costa

View profile
    • Like