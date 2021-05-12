Bike Shop Interaction

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
E-commerce mobile apps are so boring with stock static photos to look at.
So, I've decided to create an interactive version of bicycle app to see the details and components of bike from new and attractive angles 🚲. Special thanks to William Grace for advices in design.
And what do you think? Share your thoughts with me.