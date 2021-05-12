Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Paul Ilnitski

Bike Shop Interaction

Paul Ilnitski
Paul Ilnitski
Hire Me
  • Save
Bike Shop Interaction 3d c4d app smooth clean simple wheels bicycle bike motion cart store ecommerce shop interaction minimal animation ux ui interface
Download color palette
  1. Griips Dribbble_1.mp4
  2. Griips Dribbble_3.png

E-commerce mobile apps are so boring with stock static photos to look at.
So, I've decided to create an interactive version of bicycle app to see the details and components of bike from new and attractive angles 🚲. Special thanks to William Grace for advices in design.
And what do you think? Share your thoughts with me.

Paul Ilnitski
Paul Ilnitski
Simple, meaningful and usable design.
Hire Me

More by Paul Ilnitski

View profile
    • Like