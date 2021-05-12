Olga

Venue House

Olga
Olga
Hire Me
  • Save
Venue House identitydesign business card design businesscard logoidea logoinspire pattern monogram logo monogram stationery design stationery typography logodesign logotype brand identity mark brand design branding vector design logo
Venue House identitydesign business card design businesscard logoidea logoinspire pattern monogram logo monogram stationery design stationery typography logodesign logotype brand identity mark brand design branding vector design logo
Download color palette
  1. Venue-House.jpg
  2. Free_Business_Card_Mockup_4.jpg

Venue House is an online marketplace of curated luxury venues based in New York.

I designed a simple, elegant and catchy monogram, stationery and guidelines.

I appreciate your attention!

Let's connect
Instagram / Behance

Let's work together:
📩 donkina.design@gmail.com

Olga
Olga
Logo & Visual Brand Identity Designer @od_designer
Hire Me

More by Olga

View profile
    • Like