Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Venue House is an online marketplace of curated luxury venues based in New York.
I designed a simple, elegant and catchy monogram, stationery and guidelines.
I appreciate your attention!
Let's connect
Instagram / Behance
Let's work together:
📩 donkina.design@gmail.com