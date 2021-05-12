DoMack Landing Page

The landing page of DoMack.

We decided to redesign Slack and add some new features to help us organize our daily workflow.

What's new?

1. Chat style messages

2. Messages are organized into Topics

3. Topics are organized in Tabs

This simple way allows us to keep things assigned to a specific topic, and check them as completed or as tasks to-do.

You can find this on Chrome Store -> DoMack

Cheers!