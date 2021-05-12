Mike Firkowski
DoMack Landing Page

DoMack Landing Page landingpage slack interface product clean ux typography website web ui webdesign design
The landing page of DoMack.
We decided to redesign Slack and add some new features to help us organize our daily workflow.

What's new?
1. Chat style messages
2. Messages are organized into Topics
3. Topics are organized in Tabs

This simple way allows us to keep things assigned to a specific topic, and check them as completed or as tasks to-do.

You can find this on Chrome Store -> DoMack

Cheers!

