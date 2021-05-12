Trending designs to inspire you
Misfit is a decorative display typeface heavily influenced by the 1990s punk scene. The font is perfect for posters, headlines, album covers, apparel, logos, and much more. This all caps font includes punctuation and numerals. You can mix up small and low caps to get unique combinations.
Download Here: https://hipfonts.com/portfolio/misfit-punk-typeface/