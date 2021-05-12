Alysia Patronas

Hey Dribbble! ✌️

This is a quick UI project exploring a analytics dashboard for the web. Would love any feedback in the comments or Press "L" to if you liked it.

Excited to share more work with you! Thanks!

Posted on May 12, 2021
