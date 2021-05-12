Manya Kumar

Girl Character Illustration

Manya Kumar
Manya Kumar
Hire Me
  • Save
Girl Character Illustration covid19 corona quarantinelife quarantine art 3dart dribbble illustrator illustration design blender3dart blender 3d blender 3d
Girl Character Illustration covid19 corona quarantinelife quarantine art 3dart dribbble illustrator illustration design blender3dart blender 3d blender 3d
Download color palette
  1. Frame 2.png
  2. Frame 1.png

Re-uploading after a couple of tweaks. Have been following Amrit Pal religiously for a while now and I have been in awe with his stunning Toy Faces Series. This character design takes inspiration from the same. The Van Gogh pop art is from the internet.

Manya Kumar
Manya Kumar
Hi. Welcome to my nook.
Hire Me

More by Manya Kumar

View profile
    • Like