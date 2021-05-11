Task Management App

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Exploration of task management applications, like most other task management applications but I tried to make it with a sharp color to give the UI a formal impression,
hope you like it 😊
@Derlaxy
Interested in talking to me? Send your business inquiries to
derlaxy@yahoo.com
