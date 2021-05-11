iPad Calculator Concept

Could Apple finally bring their calculator to iPad? I mean like a full-fledged app, not just a Home Screen widget.

I believe that there are some really cool opportunities to build on existing functionality that would make the iPad calculator app standout.

For starters, the app will have the option to crunch numbers using basic, scientific, and programming modes. Beyond that, I hope Apple brings handwriting recognition capabilities to the calculator. Doing so means that the app can help you solve equations either by taking a picture with the camera, or using Apple Pencil to write an equation right on the screen.

What would you use the calculator for?

There's more to see on Instagram