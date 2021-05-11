Chris Walker

iPad Calculator Concept

Chris Walker
Chris Walker
  • Save
iPad Calculator Concept human interface appleconcept uxui uidesign ios ipados ios15 ipados15 wwdc apple
Download color palette

Could Apple finally bring their calculator to iPad? I mean like a full-fledged app, not just a Home Screen widget.

I believe that there are some really cool opportunities to build on existing functionality that would make the iPad calculator app standout.

For starters, the app will have the option to crunch numbers using basic, scientific, and programming modes. Beyond that, I hope Apple brings handwriting recognition capabilities to the calculator. Doing so means that the app can help you solve equations either by taking a picture with the camera, or using Apple Pencil to write an equation right on the screen.

What would you use the calculator for?

There's more to see on Instagram

View all tags
Posted on May 11, 2021
Chris Walker
Chris Walker

More by Chris Walker

View profile
    • Like