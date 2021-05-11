iPad Calculator Concept

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Could Apple finally bring their calculator to iPad? I mean like a full-fledged app, not just a Home Screen widget.
I believe that there are some really cool opportunities to build on existing functionality that would make the iPad calculator app standout.
For starters, the app will have the option to crunch numbers using basic, scientific, and programming modes. Beyond that, I hope Apple brings handwriting recognition capabilities to the calculator. Doing so means that the app can help you solve equations either by taking a picture with the camera, or using Apple Pencil to write an equation right on the screen.
What would you use the calculator for?
There's more to see on Instagram