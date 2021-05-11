Bernardita de la Fuente

Desatanudo - Untagle (Podcast Cover Art)

Bernardita de la Fuente
Bernardita de la Fuente
  • Save
Desatanudo - Untagle (Podcast Cover Art) podcast design calligraphy graphic design procreate art ipad drawing illustration digital art
Download color palette

We are launching a new podcast called Desatanudo by NUCLEAR.
I was asked to create the Cover Art :)
I used Procreate for iPad to create a colorful illustration of a powerful unknown character that is trying to untangle some thoughts.

Bernardita de la Fuente
Bernardita de la Fuente

More by Bernardita de la Fuente

View profile
    • Like