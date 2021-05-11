Setyabudi Utomo

Always say nicely or be quiet

Setyabudi Utomo
Setyabudi Utomo
  • Save
Always say nicely or be quiet branding motiondesign icon design 3d illustration
Download color palette

Hello Dribbblers👋 
-
 I want to share my personal illustration design

The concept of this Illustration is telling how we should comment something nicely or be quiet
-
Character design by Me using Blender 3D, and Grading using Photoshop
-
What do you think guys? Feel free to comment below. Thank you!
-
Hope you like and enjoy it!

View all tags
Posted on May 11, 2021
Setyabudi Utomo
Setyabudi Utomo

More by Setyabudi Utomo

View profile
    • Like