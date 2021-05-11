Jeremy Carlson

Louisville Street Faire branding

Jeremy Carlson
Jeremy Carlson
  • Save
Louisville Street Faire branding branding
Download color palette

The sunflower has been an iconic image for the Street Faire for several years. This year the logo got a refresh. Animation shows the 3 different color schemes in use on banners

View all tags
Posted on May 11, 2021
Jeremy Carlson
Jeremy Carlson

More by Jeremy Carlson

View profile
    • Like