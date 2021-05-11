Alyssa Stormes

Number Four - 36 Days of Type

Alyssa Stormes
Alyssa Stormes
  • Save
Number Four - 36 Days of Type city photo bridge black and white mixedmedia numbers 4 36 days 4 36daysoftype design color pop typography
Download color palette

For the numbers section of 36 Days of Type I was inspired by old Sesame Street episodes where they would find numbers in everyday kid situations through mixed media motion and video. I applied this same concept, but with illustrated bold numbers within black and white photographs of street scenes (from unsplash) and a rainbow color palette.

Alyssa Stormes
Alyssa Stormes
Animator, Illustrator, Lover, Friend

More by Alyssa Stormes

View profile
    • Like