Vadim Filippov

Invoker's rage

Vadim Filippov
Vadim Filippov
  • Save
Invoker's rage female arcana character illustration art digital fanart hero dota2
Download color palette

Invoker is a character in the Dota 2 game. Invoker is considered the most powerful wizard in this universe. What happens if he loses control of his emotions?

View all tags
Posted on May 11, 2021
Vadim Filippov
Vadim Filippov

More by Vadim Filippov

View profile
    • Like