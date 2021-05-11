Samad Mahbub

Unique Business Card

Samad Mahbub
Samad Mahbub
  • Save
Unique Business Card samad mahbub branding new card creative card modern card luxury design corporate design business card unique design
Download color palette

This is a Very Simple Unique Business Card. Which is 300 DPI print-ready CMYK PSD files. All Main Elements are Easily Editable and Customizable.

Samad Mahbub
Samad Mahbub

More by Samad Mahbub

View profile
    • Like