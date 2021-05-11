Interactive infographic

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi Guys!!! This is one of my favourite project that I have done for my company "GravityiLabs". This was Australia based on client and to come to this stage I went through a lot of Iterations. I will share those iterations in the next shot.
Hope you guys will like this.Thank you.