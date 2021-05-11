Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Sarah Lavere

Old Glory DC Road Trip Campaign

Old Glory DC Road Trip Campaign tour rugby roadtrip
  1. Old Glory Dribbble-01.png
  2. Old Glory Dribbble-02.png
  3. Old Glory Dribbble-03.png

I had the chance to create vector illustrations, photo frames, and social media stickers for Old Glory DC's 2021 Rugby Road Trip.

1st shot: illustrated map of Old Glory's route from Los Angeles to Las Vegas to Salt Lake City.

2nd shot: examples of the photo frames and illustrations used in Instagram posts.

3rd shot: examples of digital stickers used in Instagram stories.

All photos used in shots belong to Old Glory D.C.

Posted on May 11, 2021
