Old Glory DC Road Trip Campaign

I had the chance to create vector illustrations, photo frames, and social media stickers for Old Glory DC's 2021 Rugby Road Trip.
1st shot: illustrated map of Old Glory's route from Los Angeles to Las Vegas to Salt Lake City.
2nd shot: examples of the photo frames and illustrations used in Instagram posts.
3rd shot: examples of digital stickers used in Instagram stories.
All photos used in shots belong to Old Glory D.C.