Possum Logo sports soccer branding escape escape room breakout kansas city missouri westport opossum possum logo
Fun fact! This isn't a spelling error - "Possum Trot" was almost the name for what is now Kansas City.

One of twelve logos of imaginary youth soccer clubs that is a prop / puzzle piece for Breakout KC's newest escape room featuring MLS club Sporting KC, Matchday Mayhem.

These logos have been laser-engraved into wooden shields, which is why they're all one-color knockouts.

