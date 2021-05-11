Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
119 Nivedha Pandian

Music player

119 Nivedha Pandian
119 Nivedha Pandian
  • Save
Music player typography design orange music player tab design mobile design ux ui
Download color palette

Description :
All the basic features of a music player are present. Could add more features like music sync, set as ringtone, view details, delete etc to the feature given at top right.

Colorography :
White (#DBD)
Black (#1B1)
Orange (FC6E20)
Red (FF0000) With 60% opacity

Typography :
Open Sans

Iconography :
Zest free
Free icon pack

View all tags
Posted on May 11, 2021
119 Nivedha Pandian
119 Nivedha Pandian

More by 119 Nivedha Pandian

View profile
    • Like