Description :
All the basic features of a music player are present. Could add more features like music sync, set as ringtone, view details, delete etc to the feature given at top right.
Colorography :
White (#DBD)
Black (#1B1)
Orange (FC6E20)
Red (FF0000) With 60% opacity
Typography :
Open Sans
Iconography :
Zest free
Free icon pack