Hemil Gurjar

VT - 360 , Home based virtual physical therapy app concept.

VT - 360 , Home based virtual physical therapy app concept.
The world is suffering through Pandemic, and the ceratin population is getting affected. People aged 65+ are the most vulnerable population to get affected. They have to stay at home and can't even travel for their physical therapy appointments.

As a research student of Tangible and Embodied Interaction, I decided to work on a concept app that can be installed in the current smart home gym system available in the market.

