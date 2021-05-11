Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Subeetsha

Fittness App UI

Subeetsha
Subeetsha
  • Save
Fittness App UI fittness fittnessui userinterface minimal design uiux ui ux designer dailyuichallenge dailyui041
Download color palette

Hi There!

Here's a Fittness UI. I hope you like it and don't forget to leave your comments

Available for new projects
Send me a email at
rajsubeetsha@gmail.com

Follow me in Instagram:
@subeetsharaj

Thanks!

Subeetsha
Subeetsha

More by Subeetsha

View profile
    • Like