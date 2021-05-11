Hello 👋🏻

✉️ Have a project idea? I am available for new projects:

talithecreative@gmail.com

Yoga Balance | Fitness | Mobile iOS app.

🛠 Tools: Figma, Photoshop, Illustrator.

Show me some love! Press “L” to like this project! 👍🏻

Want to see more projects? Visit my portfolio: https://talitha.myportfolio.com/work