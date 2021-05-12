Branding For New Shtetl

Another look into the branding process for New Shtetl — a platform dedicated to promoting the frum Jewish community.

This project is about something that unites people, albeit very different but connected by shared religious and human values. After all, this is the place where they can share news, buy and sell things, offer services, give congratulations, and more.

That’s why we chose contrasting but complementary soft colors and based the logo idea on the image of a diamond symbolizing a solid society.

