Running, travel and tourism mobile app concept

mobile mobile design design illustration ui ux uxui redesign tourism app tourism travel app traveling mobile app application travel meeting encounter runner running running app
"I like to run, I like to travel, I like to discover new places and new people... with whom, and where to run?"
RunExplorers aims to allow runners to be able to connect, at any time and from any place on Earth.

Imagined and realized during a Startup Week-End in 2019.
Product Owner & Artistic Director

