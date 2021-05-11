Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Glassmorphic Banking Mobile App UI Kit

Glassmorphic Banking Mobile App UI Kit payment online banking responsive kit gui ux ui vector app mobile neumorphism neumorphic gradient blurred transparent glass frosted glassmorphism glassmorphic
Online banking neumorphic elements kit for mobile app. Accounting in profile, financial transaction, money in account. UI, UX, GUI screens set. Vector illustration of templates in glassmorphic design.

My portfolio:
https://stock.adobe.com/ru/contributor/203982763/alexdndz
https://www.shutterstock.com/g/alexdndz
https://creativemarket.com/alexdndz

