Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Black Studio

Alfred App

Black Studio
Black Studio
  • Save
Alfred App digital art agency black studio app design telephone directory social media dribbble ui design app design
Alfred App digital art agency black studio app design telephone directory social media dribbble ui design app design
Alfred App digital art agency black studio app design telephone directory social media dribbble ui design app design
Download color palette
  1. 01.jpg
  2. 02.jpg
  3. 03.jpg

Hello everyone,
We present to you our “Phone Contacts Editor” UI/UX design named Alfred.
We hope you’ll like it.
We definitely welcome your feedback and comments!
If you like our design, please press “L”
Feel free to send us your projects.

Check out our products and Instagram

Email: hello@blackstudio.agency

Website I Vimeo I Behance I LinkedIn

Black Studio
Black Studio
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Black Studio

View profile
    • Like