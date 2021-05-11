Stavka TV iOS: Feed

Trending designs to inspire you
Hey again!
Wanna see the new feed screen for our friends from Stavka, based on the latest statistics from users?
Now the user has quick access to top matches, forecasts of experts and friends, as well as contests and additional situational widgets depending on the top leagues and tournaments in different sports. All in one place and with just one tap.
Looking for a design company? We would love to hear about your needs.
Flatstudio
