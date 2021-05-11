Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Denis Biletsky
Flatstudio

Stavka TV iOS: Feed

Denis Biletsky
Flatstudio
Denis Biletsky for Flatstudio
Hey again!
Wanna see the new feed screen for our friends from Stavka, based on the latest statistics from users?
Now the user has quick access to top matches, forecasts of experts and friends, as well as contests and additional situational widgets depending on the top leagues and tournaments in different sports. All in one place and with just one tap.

Rebound of
Stavka TV iOS: Open Live Match
By Denis Biletsky
Flatstudio
Flatstudio
Hire Us

