Fidoo - business fintech website

corporate finance mobile desktop fintech website design user interface ux ui
In 2018, I designed a brand new website for fintech company Fidoo, which is a part of Direct Insurance group. I created a lot of static pages, also wide set of components, which are used in variety of new subpages, including desktop and mobile view.

You can see the website live here (with some changes).

Posted on May 11, 2021
Martin Prokop - Digital Product Designer based in Prague.
