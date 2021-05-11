Le Badge Noir (2K20)

Trending designs to inspire you
You are your only limit. Бро попросил помочь ему с картинкой для новой татуировки. Барсук - тотемное животное ) Так бывает и очень круто, что ему картинка понравилась. Ну и результат переноса на живое тело вполне - мастер крутой у pjanot_bert.
Check it out here:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/103329703/Le-Badge-Noir-%282K20%29