Le Badge Noir (2K20)

tattoo sport smile inkwork fun
You are your only limit. Бро попросил помочь ему с картинкой для новой татуировки. Барсук - тотемное животное ) Так бывает и очень круто, что ему картинка понравилась. Ну и результат переноса на живое тело вполне - мастер крутой у pjanot_bert.

https://www.behance.net/gallery/103329703/Le-Badge-Noir-%282K20%29

Posted on May 11, 2021
