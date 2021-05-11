Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Shaun Heath

Dark Blender Experiment

Shaun Heath
Shaun Heath
typography website animation design cycles dark ui creative skull blender3d blender
So I'm keeping at it, I've been trying to bring blender into my workflow more and more. I've kept at it every day for the past couple of weeks and I'm learning a lot, still a ways to go though.

I picked up a javascript course yesterday on Udemy, mainly because it was on sale, but because I need to learn a language similar to ThreeJS, which is the end goal.

Posted on May 11, 2021
