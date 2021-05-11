Dark Blender Experiment

Trending designs to inspire you
So I'm keeping at it, I've been trying to bring blender into my workflow more and more. I've kept at it every day for the past couple of weeks and I'm learning a lot, still a ways to go though.
I picked up a javascript course yesterday on Udemy, mainly because it was on sale, but because I need to learn a language similar to ThreeJS, which is the end goal.