Yann Biaud

Modern House - Low poly

Modern House - Low poly lowpoly3d 3d art isometric modern house illustration cinema4d octane lowpoly art lowpoly 3d
3D modelization of a modern house in low poly for a school project.
For this project I used Cinema 4D and Octane render to have a good render with some light and reflection effects.
If you are interested in how I did it, you can see the rest of this project here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/118198893/Low-Poly-Modern-House

