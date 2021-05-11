Modern House - Low poly

Trending designs to inspire you
3D modelization of a modern house in low poly for a school project.
For this project I used Cinema 4D and Octane render to have a good render with some light and reflection effects.
--
If you are interested in how I did it, you can see the rest of this project here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/118198893/Low-Poly-Modern-House