Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sunny Prakash

Fixify Website

Sunny Prakash
Sunny Prakash
  • Save
Fixify Website fireartstudio fireart repair repairing fixify uiux landing ui design website ui
Download color palette

Hey guys!
Fixify Website Design. Minimal and Clean.

You can check out the whole project here
https://www.behance.net/gallery/118249117/Fixify-App-and-Website-Design

Hope you will like it!

View all tags
Posted on May 11, 2021
Sunny Prakash
Sunny Prakash

More by Sunny Prakash

View profile
    • Like