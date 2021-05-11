Revive Design

Shopping Bag for Khatereh Mokhtari / Fashion Brand

Khatereh Mokhtari is a fashion brand.
we create a modern and minimal monogram by using letter k & h .
Our work included logo, clothing tag, ribbon, label, box and shopping bag design.

